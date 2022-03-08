SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $177.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.73.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

