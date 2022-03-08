Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $261.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.57 and a 200-day moving average of $234.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

