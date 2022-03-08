Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 15,371 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 122.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 996.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 76,836 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 118,154.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 49,625 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,423,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

