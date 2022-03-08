Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SCYYF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Scandium International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segment. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Sparks, NV.

