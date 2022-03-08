Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:SCYYF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Scandium International Mining has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.
