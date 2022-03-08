Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.26.

