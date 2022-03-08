Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $32,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

AEIS opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

