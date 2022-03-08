First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 943.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 90,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,574 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company stock opened at $369.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $405.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
