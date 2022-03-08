Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 138.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 1.03% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRHC. Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gordon Tunstall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $164.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

