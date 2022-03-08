Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in February

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $380.00 on Tuesday. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $420.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.02.

RHHVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $422.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

