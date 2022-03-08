Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $9.57 Million Investment in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 544,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,572,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of Sportradar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,630,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,911,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

