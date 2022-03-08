Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 22,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $178.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

