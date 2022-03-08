Canandaigua National Corp Acquires New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 519,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KKR opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

