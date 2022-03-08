Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI opened at $216.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.80.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

