E&G Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,564 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

