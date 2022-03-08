Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

