Crown Place VCT (CRWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Crown Place VCT stock opened at GBX 31.40 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.11. Crown Place VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 28.20 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.84 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £79.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

Crown Place VCT Company Profile

Crown Place VCT PLC specializes investments in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare, information technology, and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

