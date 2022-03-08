Crown Place VCT (CRWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Crown Place VCT stock opened at GBX 31.40 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.11. Crown Place VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 28.20 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.84 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £79.79 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85.
Crown Place VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
