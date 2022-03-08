PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.