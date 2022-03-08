PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.
Shares of PBF opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
