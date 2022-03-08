Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,810 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.54% of UniFirst worth $21,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in UniFirst by 25.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UniFirst by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 521,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

UniFirst stock opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $170.09 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.25.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

