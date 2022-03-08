Dero Price Tops $11.46 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Dero has a market capitalization of $128.76 million and approximately $423,776.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for $11.46 or 0.00029436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,938.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.53 or 0.06629683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00261880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.00732340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00068092 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00425070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00315478 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,233,436 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.