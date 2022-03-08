Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

