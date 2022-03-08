iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,086,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $421.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.83 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

