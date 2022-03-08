Reviewing Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) & Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Renovacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -597.15% -27.99% -19.66% Renovacor N/A N/A -9.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Renovacor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $48.66 million 78.02 -$290.58 million ($2.39) -12.93 Renovacor N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Renovacor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Denali Therapeutics and Renovacor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Renovacor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $91.14, indicating a potential upside of 194.87%. Renovacor has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 315.02%. Given Renovacor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Renovacor (Get Rating)

Renovacor Inc. is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc., formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.