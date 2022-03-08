Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $88.54

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $88.54 or 0.00227377 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.42 million and $20.83 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 687,844 coins and its circulating supply is 671,096 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

