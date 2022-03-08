Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $230,834.26 and $25.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,924.09 or 0.99961751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00072573 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00021799 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

