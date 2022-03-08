Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trevena.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trevena to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Trevena by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

