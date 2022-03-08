Canandaigua National Corp Sells 125 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.