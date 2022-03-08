Canandaigua National Corp Sells 154 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 645.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.