Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.