American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.46.
Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
