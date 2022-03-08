American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

