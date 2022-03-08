Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

