Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on March 25th

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock opened at GBX 86.08 ($1.13) on Tuesday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a one year low of GBX 81.60 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £346.72 million and a PE ratio of 12.29.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

