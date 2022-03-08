John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HTD stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth $275,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

