John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
HTD stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $26.43.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
