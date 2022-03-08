Rosenblatt Securities Raises Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $152.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.