Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVN opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 50,966 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.