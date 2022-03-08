Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years.
Shares of EVN opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $14.40.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
