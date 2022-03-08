PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

