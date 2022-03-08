Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:VABK opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $184.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

