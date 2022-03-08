State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 56,558 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,558 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 137.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,188 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

