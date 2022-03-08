Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,823,000 after purchasing an additional 310,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edison International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

