UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 785,035 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,035 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Sirius XM worth $28,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

