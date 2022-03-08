State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in American International Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

AIG stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

