UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,980 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of Medpace worth $27,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $3,378,777.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $509,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,196 shares of company stock valued at $55,959,734 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.92. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

