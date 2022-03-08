Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

