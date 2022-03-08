Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 104,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

