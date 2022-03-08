Calton & Associates Inc. Has $895,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $560.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $931.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,282.21. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.37 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

