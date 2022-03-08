Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadcom by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after buying an additional 117,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $570.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.28.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

