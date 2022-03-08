Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Raymond James worth $33,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 48.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 123,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Raymond James by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Raymond James by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of RJF opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $76.40 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293 in the last 90 days. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

