Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 802 Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 225,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter.

WIP stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63.

