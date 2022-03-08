Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 5,549 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 60,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average is $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.23 and a 52 week high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

