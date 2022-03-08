Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Up 37.8% in February

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,166 shares of company stock worth $9,859,500 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 75.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $49,563,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in Tenable by 63.4% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 651,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,806,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $57.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

