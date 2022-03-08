Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMMB shares. Aegis began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,526,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $837,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.