Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMMB shares. Aegis began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
NASDAQ CMMB opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.
Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.